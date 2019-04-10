“Every family is different, but some families are more different than others,” says a voiceover in the trailer of The Addams Family, which was released on Tuesday.

Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the animated film is based on the eccentric Addams Family comics by Charles Addams, and features the voices of Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, and Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday. The film traces the macabre misadventures of the family as they gear up to face off against a reality TV show host. “Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor,” the trailer’s official synopsis reads.

The film is scheduled to be released on October 11. Other film adaptations of the popular comic include The Addams Family (1991), Addams Family Values (1993) and Addams Family Reunion (1998).