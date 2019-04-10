Tamil actress Andrea Jeremiah (Vada Chennai, Taramani) features in a dual role in the upcoming period film Maaligai (Palace). The teasers, which were released on Tuesday, stars the actress as a gun-toting police officer and a princess.

Written and directed by choreographer-turned filmmaker Dil Sathya, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kannada actor Karthik Jayaram, Tamil filmmaker KS Ravikumar, Manobala, Aadukalam Naren, Madhumita and Telugu comedian Ali.

The film has elements of action, fantasy and horror, director Sathya told The Times of India. “The princess character is part of the fantasy portion, which makes for more than an hour of the film’s running time,” he told the publication. “These scenes are set about 400 years in the past.” The release date is yet to be announced.