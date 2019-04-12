“The day might be yours, but the year will be mine,” Tiger Shroff declares in the trailer of Punit Malhotra’s upcoming Student of The Year 2. The film’s trailer was released on Friday.

Tiger Shroff plays a student of a very posh school, who is competing for the coveted Student of The Year trophy at an annual competition. When life, romance and rivals get in his way, Shroff gets expelled from his school.

The film introduces Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who play Shroff’s romantic interest in the film. The three-minute trailer ends with a rendition of Kishore Kumar’s hit song Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani from Jawani Diwani (1972).

Directed by Punit Malhotra (I Hate Luv Storys), the film is a sequel to Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012), which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. the sequel will be released on May 10.