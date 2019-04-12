Avengers: Endgame will clock a bottom-warming 181 minutes, according to the British Board of Film Certification. The BBFC rating, which is posted on its website, notes that the Marvel Studios production has been passed uncut, and is “a US fantasy film about a team of superheroes”.

The direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is a mite longer than the Hindi film Border, but shorter than Jodhaa Akbar and LOC: Kargil. Directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the superhero fantasy adventure will see the Avengers who survived the events of the previous film battle the super-villain Thanos. In an interview with Scroll.in during a recent visit to Mumbai, Joe Russo described the movie as exploring “the cost of being a hero” and looking at “community and heroes standing up against tyranny”.

AR Rahman has scored a Marvel Anthem for Indian viewers. Avengers: Endgame will be released in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Play Marvel Anthem by AR Rahman.

Until Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, at 149 minutes, was the longest title in the movies bunched together under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cast members and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have been warning theatre-goers in the United States, where movies run without an interval, that bathroom breaks might be difficult. Feige told the i09 blog, “We are not fans of laborious lengths for no reason. We are fans of movies that you wish didn’t end… And movies that you just don’t ever find a good time to run out to the bathroom. That’s when a movie’s working.”

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the movie, shared the advice given by co-star Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, on a recent episode of the Jimmy Kimmel show: “Mark said you should wear a diaper, then you don’t have to get up. But then you’re also sitting in your own urine.”

Indian viewers won’t face this problem, since Hollywood films get intervals just like other releases.

Play Avengers: Endgame (2019).

One cinema chain has been polling viewers on which version of the movie they want to watch: the one with, or the one without.

How do they expect us to watch avengers endgame without bathroom break? Please I vote for bathroom break pic.twitter.com/TOAjxAnZeL — Uncle T (@UngkulTim) April 10, 2019

It will be interesting to see what happens when the movie has finally ended.

All the people in theater running towards the bathroom after watching Avengers Endgame#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/FTwwgH0JCa — Clarke 👀 (@ClarkiMazing) April 12, 2019

For some fans, this is simply a non-issue.

When you’re discussing tactics on how to survive Avengers End Game when it’s 3 hours long but don’t wanna go bathroom in the middle pic.twitter.com/3BaRnENuA6 — Ryan (@ryanffc97) April 12, 2019

It’s a question of training the body.

Me Before Endgame going to the bathroom for the fifth time even tho I didn't drink any liquids in the past six hours pic.twitter.com/LhfmfzBxbv — Dakota is going to die in 14 days✨ (@whyistomdaya) April 10, 2019

Also read:

What to expect as the countdown to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ begins: ‘The cost of being a hero’