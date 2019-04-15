Suriya is seen in four different ensembles in the teaser of the upcoming Tamil film Kaappaan: an angry farmer, a suave criminal, a bearded man and a corporate employee. “If protesting is wrong, creating such a situation for protest is wrong in the first place,” the actor says in the teaser, which was released on Sunday.

The 90-second teaser depicts Suriya’s character giving speeches on television, resisting torture and placing a bomb. The film reportedly features Malayalam actor Mohanlal as the Prime Minister of India: “Manipulating the emotions of people is a nasty political game,” his character says. The film also stars Saayeesha, Arya, Samuthirakani and Boman Irani. The release date is yet to be announced.

Kaappaan marks Suriya’s third collaboration with director KV Anand following Ayan (2009) and Maattraan (2012). Among Suriya’s upcoming films are Selvaraghavan’s NGK and Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru. The music is by Harris Jayraj.