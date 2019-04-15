Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files earned Rs 1.90 crore in its opening weekend, according to trade sources. The April 12 release, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty and Shweta Basu Prasad, explores the alleged conspiracy behind former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death in 1966.

Hellboy, another April 12 release, fared a bit better than Agnihotri’s film, making Rs 2.70 crore in its opening weekend. Neil Marshall’s reboot of Guillermo del Toro’s original marks the return of the beast-turned-superhero, who battles a sorceress bent on revenge. The film failed to impress the global box office as well, earning $12 million over its opening weekend, according to Forbes.

Robbie Grewal’s spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter continued to rake in decent numbers in its second week, earning around Rs 5.60 crore. The April 6 release, which stars John Abraham as a spy before the Indo-Pak war of 1971, has earned an estimated Rs 34.60 crore since its release.

Zachary Levi-starrer Shazam! earned Rs 3.25 crore in its second week, taking its total to Rs 19.75 crore since its release on April 6. The film follows a teenage foster kid who has the ability to transform into an adult superhero. Shazam! earned a total of $25.1 million over its second weekend at the global box office, Forbes reported.

Akshay Kumar’s patriotic drama Kesari continued to attract audiences a month after its release, earning Rs 3.70 crore in its fourth weekend. The March 21 release has totalled up Rs 149.80 crore, trade sources said. Sujoy Ghosh’s twist-laden thriller Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, has earned Rs 87.12 crore since its release on March 8.