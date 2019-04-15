HBO on Monday released a preview of the second episode of Game of Thrones season eight, shortly after the premiere of the first episode of the acclaimed fantasy drama’s final season.

The threat of the White Walker invasion reaches Winterfell’s doors in the 50-second clip. “How long do we have?” Kit Harington’s Jon Snow asks Wildling ally Tormund (Kristofer Hivju). “Before the sun comes up tomorrow,” he replies.

Elsewhere, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) comes face-to-face Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and the man responsible for her father’s death has a moment of reckoning. “When I was a child, my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man who murdered our father. About all the things we would do to that man,” the Targaryen queen tells a stunned Jaime.

The teaser also features continuing frostiness between Daenerys and Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark, who met for the first time in the season’s first episode, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) getting her hands on a cross bow and Dany and Jon Snow meeting in the crypts of Winterfell. Some of the footage is a repeat from the first teaser.

The second episode of Game of Thrones season eight will be aired in India on April 22 on Hotstar, Star World and Star World Premiere HD. With six episodes, this is the shortest season of the show.

Based on George RR Martin’s Songs of Ice and Fire novels, Game of Thrones, developed by DB Weiss and David Benioff, follows the rivalries and alliances of a group of Great Houses as they vie for control over the continent of Westeros. By the end of season seven, the focus shifts to the impending battle Battle of Winterfell between allied kingdoms and the Army of the Dead, known as White Walkers.

