Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya will be released on June 21, the producers announced on Wednesday. A new poster of the film was also

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Manmarziyaan screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, the film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. The plot has not been revealed, but according to a press release, the film “celebrates the imperfections and the crazy within us and shouts out ‘sanity is overrated’”.

This is Kovelamudi’s first Hindi film. His credits include the Telugu movies Bommalata (2004), Anaganaga O Dheerudu (2011) and Size Zero (2015).

The film’s release date has been pushed several times. It was initially scheduled to be released on February 22. The date was then changed to March 29. In February, Mid-Day reported that the date had been the film’s release date was being changed once again.

Ranaut was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), which she co-directed with Krish. Rao’s last release was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019).