Katrina Kaif has been cast alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Kumar made the announcement on Twitter on Monday. The film is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Shetty’s Rohit Shetty Picturez, Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Sooryavanshi will be Kaif’s sixth film with Kumar after such hits as Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008). The film is scheduled for an Eid 2020 release, alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Sooryavanshi will be the fourth film in what has been described as Rohit Shetty’s “cop universe”. Kumar’s character is an anti-terror squad officer who was introduced in the final minutes of Shetty’s 2018 blockbuster Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.

Simmba also featured a cameo by Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) from Shetty’s Singham series.