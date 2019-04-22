“The Night King is coming,” Jon Snow (Kit Harington) warns in the preview of the third episode of Game of Thrones season eight. “The dead are already here,” Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) grimly notes. “The most heroic thing we can do now is look the truth in the face,” Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) separately observes.

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) commands her soldiers to stand their guard, Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) stands at the frontlines, swords are unsheathed and flaming arrows fired. As various characters brace for the attack by the zombie army led by the Night King, the show’s longest battle sequence yet, the Battle of Winterfell, comes into sight.

The upcoming third episode of the series is reportedly 82 minutes long and will be premiered in the United States of America on April 28 (April 29 in India). HBO released the preview shortly after the second episode of the season was released on Sunday night in the United States of America and Monday morning in India.

Game of Thrones episodes are being aired at 6.30 am on Mondays on Hotstar and at 10 pm on Tuesdays on Star World.

Play Game of Thrones season eight episode three preview.

The show’s eighth and final season was premiered on April 14. The six-episode installment follows key members and allies of the Stark, Lannister and Targaryen Houses as they try to set their historical rivalries aside and unite against the Army of the Dead. Opting out of the battle is Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who has stayed back at King’s Landing and is scheming to hold on to the throne.

The HBO fantasy drama has been developed by David Benioff and DB Weiss from George RR Martin’s Songs of Ice and Fire novel series. The cast includes Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, among others.

