Arijit Singh and composer Amaal Mallik are back with a collaboration after almost a year. The two joined hands for Subah Subah in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. Their latest release, Tu Mila To Haina, is for Akiv Ali’s De De Pyaar De, also a Luv Ranjan production. The lyrics are by Kunaal Vermaa.

The song’s video gives a glimpse of the blooming romance between 50-year-old Aashish (Ajay Devgn) and 26-year-old Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh). De De Pyaar De is about how the age gap between the two creates problems between the couple. Things get complicated when Aashish’s ex-wife, played by Tabu, joins the proceedings. The film will be released on May 17.