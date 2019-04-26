Salman Khan takes his time with romance in the video of Slow Motion, the first single from Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Slow Motion has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and written by Irshad Kamil.

The video has circus biker Bharat (Khan) dressed in a white leather jacket and pants. Khan shimmies in slow motion with Disha Patani and a bevy of backup dancers.

Slow Motion has multiple elements that make for a successful Salman Khan dance number, which has a few distinctive requirements. There’s Kamil’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics with a mix of English and Hindi words in the hookline (“Aaja dub jaoon tere aankhon ke ocean mein, slow motion mein”), full-throated singing by Aziz, and a simple but memorable riff on the guitars.

Bharat spans 71 years since India’s independence, and the part that covers the Slow Motion song has Khan’s titular character being part of the “Great Russian Circus” in 1964. Bharat is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father. Zafar’s film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Sunil Grover, Shashank Arora and Nora Fatehi. The film is set for a June 5 release.

