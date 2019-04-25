Winterfell goes to war in the new photos from the third episode of Game of Thrones season eight, which HBO released on Thursday. The episode will be aired in the United States on April 28 and in India on April 29.

The photos feature key characters including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) gearing up for the Battle of Winterfell. The series has been leading up to this face-off against the Night King and his zombie army of White Walkers since season seven and the upcoming 82-minute episode is set to feature Game of Thrones’s longest battle sequence yet.

The first episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was premiered in India on April 15. New episodes are aired on 6.30 am on Mondays on Hotstar and at 10 pm on Tuesdays on Star World.

The season’s second episode, A Night of the Seven Kingdoms, ended with the White Walkers reaching within striking distance of Winterfell, the seat of House Stark. The new photos show Jon Snow and Daenerys looking on as the Army of the Dead marches closer. Brienne, Jon Snow and Jaime then lead the charge on the battlefield.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Courtesy HBO.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gwendoline Christie as Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth. Courtesy HBO.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Courtesy HBO.

Other characters, including Tyrion and Varys (Conleth Hill), have retreated to the crypts of Winterfell, which they believe to be a safe spot.

Conleth Hill and Peter Dinklage as Lord Varys and Tyrion Lannister. Courtesy HBO.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. Courtesy HBO.

The HBO fantasy drama has been developed by David Benioff and DB Weiss from George RR Martin’s Songs of Ice and Fire novel series. The show, which was premiered in 2011, follows the rivalries and alliances of a group of Great Houses vying for the Iron Throne, the seat of power of Westeros. Simultaneously, humanity is under threat from the Night King and his Army of the Dead. The ensemble cast includes Isaac Hempstead-Wright, John Bradley, Hannah Murray and Lena Headey, among others.

Also read:

‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 episode 3 teaser: Let the battle begin

‘Game of Thrones’: Talk of love and death and snatches of tenderness in latest episode



How ‘Game of Thrones’ became a global watercooler (piracy has something to do with it)

What links ‘Game of Thrones’ villain Euron Greyjoy, Shah Rukh Khan and Clint Eastwood?