What awaits the survivors of Winterfell in the events that follow the big battle with the White Walkers? The smirks of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek), who are far away and safe in the capital, King’s Landing.

The third episode of the eighth season, titled The Long Night, finally saw the White Walkers descend on Winterfell, where the armies led by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) lay in wait. The action-packed episode, apart from killing off a few characters and elevating others, paved the way for the final season to regain its focus on the key themes that animate the HBO series and the source novels by George RR Martin: the power struggle for the Iron Throne.

You thought the Night King was bad? Wait till you meet Cersei Lannister.

The series is being shown in India on Hotstar and Star World. Game of Thrones has three more episodes left, and will wrap up on May 19.

Play Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 teaser.

