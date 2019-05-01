“Hindi cinema got its first superstar in Rajesh Khanna. But I was always old school, a fan of Dilip Kumar. And I found my Saira Banu,” says Salman Khan’s Bharat about Katrina Kaif’s Kumud in Chashni, the latest song to be released from the soundtrack of Bharat.

Sung by Abhijeet Srivastava, the Vishal and Shekar composition shows Kumud and Bharat falling in love in the 1970s. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The video shows the couple romancing in sand dunes and lakes.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan), Bharat is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father, which traces the history of the country through one man’s experiences.

The adaptation, which has a screenplay by Zafar and Varun Sharma, shows the protagonist Bharat’s journey over 71 years following India’s independence. The cast includes Sunil Grover as Bharat’s friend and Jackie Shroff as his father. The film also features Tabu, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani, Shashank Arora and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles. Produced by Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and T-Series, the film will be released on June 5.