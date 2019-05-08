Caution: Spoilers ahead for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8.

The much-debated coffee cup’s time in Westeros has ended. Verge reported on Tuesday that HBO has digitally erased the the takeout cup that had accidentally made its way into the fourth episode of the period drama’s final season. The episode titled The Last of the Starks was aired on Monday morning in India.

The cup has been edited out of HBO’s streaming platform and will also be erased from future broadcasts on cable television, a spokesperson from the network told the publication.

The cup appeared in a scene early on in The Last of the Starks, when Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), among others, were celebrating their victory against the Night King’s zombie army at a candle-lit dinner at the the Winterfell castle. The goof-up instantly became fodder for Twitter memes. While the cup was largely presumed be from Starbucks – and the coffee chain too joined in the fun with a tweet recommending a dragon drink to Daenerys – The Washington Post reported that it was from the production’s craft services.

On Monday, the makers of the show admitted to the blunder in a cheeky tweet. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” a post on the show’s official Twitter handle declared.

The show’s executive producer and art director addressed the goof-up in separate interviews. “Our prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it 1,000%. If that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape. Starbucks, send us money,” executive producer of the show Bernadette Caulfield told WNYC radio.

Liam Cunnigham, who plays Davos Seaworth in the show, also addressed the faux pas. “These things happen, it’s a big job, people run in, and Emilia [Clarke] probably drinks too much coffee,” the actor joked in an interview on Tuesday with comedian Conan O’Brien on his late-night talk show Conan.

Play Liam Cunningham on Conan.

An adaptation of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Game of Thrones has been on air since 2011. Now in its final season, the show will conclude on May 19. Episodes are being aired in India on Mondays on Hotstar and Tuesdays on Star World.

