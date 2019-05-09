Katrina Kaif’s come-hither moves gets Salman Khan dancing in the video of Aithey Aa, the new song from Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The peppy Vishal-Shekhar composition is set during a wedding, and blends shehnai and dholaks with electronic beats.

The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil and the vocals are by Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan, who has sung several songs for the Dabangg actor, starting with O Oh Jaane Jaana in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Play Aithey Aa, Bharat.

Bharat is an official remake of the 2014 Korean hit Ode To My Father. Zafar’s film follows the 70-year journey of its eponymous hero bearing witness to multiple momentous events in India’s history since 1947. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni and Shashank Arora and will be out on June 5.

Also read:

‘Bharat’: Salman is Salman, but also watch out for Katrina Kaif, says director Ali Abbas Zafar

Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ is a remake of a Korean hit with pop history and endless weeping