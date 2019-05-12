Tyrion Lannister arrives at King’s Landing, walks up to the castle doorway of his sister Cersei to negotiate an ending to the hostilities, and finds himself in the world of Monty Python.

A new sketch by the comedy website and video production company Funny Or Die mashes up the last few minutes of the most recent Game Of Thrones episode with a moments from Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), the second feature film made by and starring the iconic British surreal comedy group. The film is about King Arthur and his men searching for the Holy Grail.

Play Tyrion Tries To Negotiate With Monty Python.

In the sketch, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) tries to be reasonable with Cersei, stating that a war between the Lannisters and the other houses would lead to calamity.

Tyrion’s scenes are intercut with those featuring a French army soldier from the Monty Python film (played by group member John Cleese) who taunts King Arthur’s men when they come to a French castle requesting help to find the Holy Grail.

The mashup has Tyrion telling the Frenchman, “You’re not a monster.” Pat comes the reply: “Of course, not. I am French. Why do you think I have this outrageous accent, you silly king?” The exchange of words get wilder and sillier, contrary to the grim turn of the conversation between Tyrion and Cersei.

In the end, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion and their partners are attacked with a cow, pigs and even cats. Daenerys walks away in anger.