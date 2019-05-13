Spoilers ahead for ‘Game of Thrones’ final season.

After another battle cloaked in fire and fury, the series finale of Game of Thrones will be a time to survey the damage and make a final bid for the Iron Throne.

The teaser released by HBO indicates that there’s more fighting in store. Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) walk through the ruins of the Westeros capital King’s Landing. Elsewhere, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), flanked by her Unsullied army, looks at the city she conquered through carnage in the fifth episode, The Bells. Her Dothraki soldiers, meanwhile, also seem to be in fighting mode.

The season finale, which marks the end of the epic fantasy drama, will be aired in the United States on May 19. In India, the episode will be out on Hotstar on May 20 and on Star World on May 21.

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Davos (Liam Cunningham) in Game Of Thrones. Courtesy of HBO.

The penultimate episode, The Bells, was directed by Miguel Sapochnik and written by DB Weiss and David Benioff. HBO released a behind-the-scenes video of the episode on Sunday.

On air since 2011, Game of Thrones is an adaptation of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

