Game of Thrones fans in mourning after HBO’s epic fantasy drama ends next week will get one last chance to say goodbye to the show’s cast and crew in an upcoming documentary. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will be aired on HBO on May 26.

The two-hour film offers an “unprecedented look” at the making of the final season, according to HBO. A trailer was released on Monday.

“It’s such a magical place. It’s hard saying goodbye to everybody,” a crew member says in the one-minute clip. Showrunners and writers David Benioff and DB Weiss address the show’s tearful cast including Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister). “This is strange. Here we are at our last table read. It’s like looking around and seeing your family,” Weiss says.

Directed by British documentary filmmaker Jeanie Finlay (Orion: The Man Who Would Be King, Sound It Out), Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will bid “farewell to Westeros with the people who built the realm”, according to its official synopsis.

Based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Game of Thrones has been on air since 2011. The six-episode final season was premiered on April 14. The series finale will be aired in India on Hotstar on May 20 and on Star World on May 21.

