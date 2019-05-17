This is amazing.

Game Of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi got together with series co-creator Dan Weiss and the who’s who of rock and metal guitarists to create an all-guitar cover of the theme tune.

The video, released on YouTube by the music gear company Fender, features Tom Morello (Audioslave and Rage Against The Machine), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme) and country singer-songwriter Brad Paisley. The performance was organised to promote Fender’s all-new Game of Thrones’ sigil-based guitar collection.

After a few minutes of banter, Djawadi leads the charge. Midway, Morello signals the guitarists to let loose some solos. Djawadi performs the first solo, followed by Morello, Bettencourt, Paisely, and finally – who would’ve thought – Weiss.

Play Game of Thrones theme song feat. Ramin Djawadi, Dan Weiss, Tom Morello, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt and Brad Paisley.

The five-minute cover follows numerous interpretations of Djawadi’s iconic theme across genres: rock, metal and jazz.

Within India alone, the covers include one featuring an electric guitar alongside dhol and tasha, an Indian classical version performed just with an iPad. One of the best-known is Tushar Lall’s The Indian Jam Project in 2014.

Play Game Of Thrones theme by The Indian Jam Project.

From across the border, there’s a lovely cover by Pakistan’s Sachal Orchestra, using violins, double basses, harmonica, shehnai and flute, among others.

Play Game Of Thrones cover by Sachal Orchestra.

From jazz, there’s a smooth version done by the group Postmodern Jukebox, and a boisterous one by the New Orleans Swamp Donkeys.

Play Game Of Thrones theme by Postmodern Jukebox.

The most number of Game Of Thrones theme’s covers belong to the rock and metal genre. Among the fun ones is a metal cover by one-man band Leo Moracchioli, whose videos are quite tongue-in-cheek.

Play Game Of Thrones metal cover by Leo Moracchioli.

The final episode of Game of Thrones will be aired in India on Monday on Hotstar and Tuesday on star World. The HBO series was premiered in 2011.

Also read:

‘Game of Thrones: The Last Watch’: Documentary gives a two-hour send off to HBO series

‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 episode 5 recap: Fire and ashes in the clash of the queens

(Spoilers) ‘Game of Thrones’ fans bid farewell to their favourites: ‘I really want to cry’