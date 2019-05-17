The 80-second teaser of Tamil filmmaker Santhakumar’s upcoming Magamuni depicts Arya as a killer who appears to be on a path of vengeance. Arya’s character recites a minute-long monologue about destiny and death that includes the observation, “Every man’s actions determines the fate of future generations.”

The crime thriller marks Santhakumar’s return to direction seven years after his hit debut film Mouna Guru, starring Arulnithi Tamilarasu and Iniya. The 2011 film was remade in Hindi as Akira (2016), with Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. Akira was directed by AR Murugadoss and written by Santhakumar.

Magamuni, which also co-stars Mahima Nambiar and Indhuja, has been produced by Studio Green. The release date is yet to be announced.