Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, Sharmin Segal, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son, Meezaan, get a chance in the spotlight in the upcoming movie Malaal (meaning sorrow or regret). The trailer was released on Saturday, and the movie is scheduled to be out on June 28.

Love blooms between neighbours in a Mumbai chawl. He is a Marathi-speaking and brash young man with nativist feelings, and she represents the Hindi-speaking North Indian community he claims to despise. That is, until she opens her mouth and speaks Marathi. The romance proceeds despite obstacles, including from the young man’s political boss (Sameer Dharmadhikari).

Apart from being one of the film’s producers, Bhansali is also the music composer. Malaal has been directed by Mangesh Hadawale, who has previously made the Marathi film Tingya (2008). The story has been attributed to Tamil director K Selvaraghavan, and the movie appears to be a loose remake of Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony (2004).