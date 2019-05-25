Samantha Akkineni is Swathi, a 20-something woman who loves to sing in BV Nandini Reddy’s upcoming Telugu comedy Oh Baby. The teaser reveals that there is more to the character than meets the eye. “You are going to have a hell of a time, watch out,” Samantha’s character says.

The film is based on a 70-year-old single mother (Lakshmi), who gets transformed into a younger woman (Samantha). The Telugu film is an official remake of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s South Korean comedy Miss Granny (2014), in which an older woman gets a new lease of life when she is zapped into the body of a 20-year-old woman after a visit to a photo booth. The Telugu film also stars Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Urvashi, Pragati and Teja.

Akkineni’s recent appearances include Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe (2019) and Shiva Nirvana’s Majili (2019). The release date of Baby is yet to be confirmed.