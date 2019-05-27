Ranveer Singh will star in the Yash Raj Films production Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actor announced on Twitter on Monday. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, the film will be set in Gujarat. The producer is Maneesh Sharma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sui Dhaaga).

Singh described the script as “humourous and poignant” in an interview with DNA. “Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart,” he told the publication. “It’s a movie for everyone!”

Maneesh Sharma, who directed Singh in his debut, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), described Jayeshbhai Jordaar as a “content-driven mass entertainer” and told DNA that the script was “a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner”. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will go on floors in October this year, the publication added.

Singh’s last release was Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, and he will next be seen in 83, Kabir Khan’s sports drama about India’s first-ever Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Singh plays Indian captain Kapil Dev. 83 will be released on April 10, 2020.

Singh had previously played a Gujarati character in a television commercial for the booking website Make My Trip, alongside Alia Bhatt.