An upcoming web series will recreate the investigation into former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and other high-profile cases in India’s recent past, the makers announced in a press note on Monday. Case Files will be co-produced by Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma and Hindi film distributor Girish Johar.

The police procedural will be made under the supervision of former Director General of Police Amod Kanth, who was part of the investigation into Gandhi’s killing. Details about the cast and crew of Case Files are yet to be announced.

Each season will focus on a new case. The first installment will be about the former prime minister’s assassination in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991 by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam suicide bomber. The LTTE was seeking revenge after the Indian government sent troops to Sri Lanka to help the island country fight the Tamil separatists.

“We were always intrigued by cases like these which changed the face of crime in India,” the producers said in the press note. “Once we heard the details from Mr Kanth, we were sure that the real stories should be brought out and reach the Indian and global audiences. We got him on board as we are sure these stories will not only be an eye opener, but will change our perception of what goes in the inside corridors of politics and power.”

The second season will be based on the the 1992 Bombay Stock Exchange securities fraud engineered by stock broker Harshad Mehta. Amod Kanth was among those who investigated the case. Mehta was accused of rigging the market using bogus receipts and siphoning off money. He was convicted in a handful of cases and died in 2001. A web series on the incident, titled The Scam and directed by Hansal Mehta, is also in the works.