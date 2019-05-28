Husband and wife hash out their domestic squabbles on the therapist’s couch in the trailer for Mind the Malhotras, Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Indian original series.

When Rishabh (Cyrus Sahukar) and Shefali Malhotra (Mini Mathur) learn that their friends are filing for divorce, they enroll for couple’s counselling to save themselves from a similar fate. Attempts to spice-up their sex life are punctuated by the many demands of raising three children in suburban Mumbai. The nine-episode sitcom will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 7.

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Born Free Entertainment, Mind the Malhotras is an adaptation of the Israeli series La Familigia. The cast includes Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D’souza, Rahul Verma and Denzil Smith. The series has been directed by Sahil Sangha and Ajay Bhuyan. Karan Sharma and Sahil Sangha are the writers.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, described the show as a “fun take on the everyday lives of a modern, upwardly mobile, suburban Indian couple” in a press note. “Packed with relatable moments and laugh-out-loud humour, we believe that the show will be loved by audiences across the country,” he said.

Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair said the series was true-to-life. “I am sure viewers will find moments and conversations that mirror their lives,” he added in the press release.