Kashmir’s beauty and turmoil serve as the backdrop for Zee5’s upcoming web series Kaafir, starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina.

The series follows Kainaz (Mirza) a Pakistani woman who crossed over to India under mysterious circumstances and is being held prisoner there along with her daughter. Accused of being a militant, Kainaz gets help from a journalist-lawyer (Raina), who “makes her justice his sole objective”, according to the synopsis. Kaafir is inspired by a true story, according to the trailer.

Kaafir has been directed by Sonam Nair (Gippy) and written by Bhavani Iyer, who co-wrote the screenplay for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi (2018). The series will be out on Zee5 on June 15.