Huma Qureshi will join the cast of leading American director Zack Synder’s Army of the Dead, according to reports on Wednesday. Snyder’s credits include 300 (2006), Watchmen (2009), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Snyder made his debut with the zombie-themed Dawn of the Dead in 2004, and his latest movie has been described as a return-to-roots tale of a group of mercenaries who attempt to carry out a heist in Las Vegas during a zombie outbreak.

Qureshi most recently headlined the Netflix series Leila. Her first role in an international production was in Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House in 2017.

“I am so humbled and excited for the opportunity,” DNA quoted Qureshi as saying. “I’m a huge fan of Zack Snyder and can’t wait to begin shoot.” She will join a cast that includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Ana De La Reguera.

CONFIRMED... Huma Qureshi named the Asian lead in Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie drama #ArmyOfTheDead... The cast is headed by Dave Bautista along with several international names... Synder has directed #300, #JusticeLeague and several notable films. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2019

