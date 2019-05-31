Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) goes for a motorcycle ride to brood over lost love against dreamy vistas. The moment calls for an Arijit Singh song.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh is a pensive ballad that speaks of the hero’s heartbreak. The music and lyrics are by Mithoon, who had previously composed Arijit Singh’s breakout hit, Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2, 2013). The video intercuts between Kabir’s brooding and his memories of his ex-girlfriend Preeti (Kiara Advani).

Kabir Singh is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi remake of his Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy (2017). The film follows the saga of a man with anger issues dealing with heartbreak after he is separated from his lover. Kabir Singh is set for a June 21 release.

Play Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Kabir Singh.

