An whole army is after Prabhas in the teaser of Sujeeth’s Saaho. Who are they, Shraddha Kapoor asks him, and why are they so violent? “Die hard fans,” Prabhas replies.

The teaser, released on YouTube on Wednesday, is packed with heavy-duty action sequences featuring huge automobiles, helicopters, explosions, shootouts and hand-to-hand combat scenes. We get a glimpse of the characters played by Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Murli Sharma. Saaho will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on August 15.

Play Saaho.

The film also stars Arun Vijay, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Belavadi and Mandira Bedi. Sabu Cyril is the production designer and Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The cinematography is by Madhie (The Ghazi Attack).

A chunk of the big-budget film is an action sequence reportedly shot near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The action director is Kenny Bates, who has also worked on Shankar’s 2.0 (2018), Michael Bay’s Dark of the Moon (2011) and Pain & Gain (2013).

Prabhas’s last films, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), are two of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Saaho is Sujeeth’s second film after the 2014 Telugu romantic comedy, Run Raja Run.