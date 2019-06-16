Dhruv Vikram steps into Vijay Deverakonda’s shoes in Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of the 2017 Telugu Hit Arjun Reddy, and he is every bit the angry and self-abusive lover in the first teaser released on YouTube on Sunday. The movie is scheduled for a June release.

Dhruv Vikram is the son of Tamil star Vikram. Adithya Varma has been directed by Gireesaaya, who has been part of the crew of Arjun Reddy and the 2018 Telugu film Mahanati. The teaser introduces star surgeon Adithya Varma, who drowns in alcohol and drugs after being separated from his lover, played by Banita Sandhu (October).

Play Adithya Varma.

Adithya Varma is the second version of Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake. The movie was originally made with Dhruv Vikram by Bala (Sethu, Pithamagan) and was scheduled for a February 14 release. Days before the release, the producers announced that the film would be re-shot with a new director.

Arjun Reddy was one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2017. Its writer and director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has directed the Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Also read:

Find somebody to look at you the way women look at Arjun Reddy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the hero of ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’: ‘His anger comes from me’

‘Producers told me to forget this story:’ Fortunately, the director of ‘Arjun Reddy’ ignored them