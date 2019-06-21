Mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan) finds himself in an item song sequence in the video for Paisa, the new song from Vikas Bahl’s Super 30. The film follows the life of the Bihar-based Kumar, who became famous for coaching underprivileged children for cracking the Indian Institute Of Technology’s entrance examinations.

Ajay-Atul has composed the upbeat dance song sung by Vishal Dadlani and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The message is simple: money talks. The video moves between moments from Anand Kumar’s life to scenes from a gaudy dance bar where the mathematician is too shy to shake a leg.

Accompanying him are the coaching institute baron, played by Aditya Srivastava, and a minister, played by Pankaj Tripathi. The supporting cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh. The film is set for a July 12 release.

Play Paisa, Super 30.

