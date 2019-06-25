Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani will headline Ruchi Narain’s Guilty, produced by Karan Johar’s digital content division Dharmatic Entertainment. The film will be out on Netflix later in the year.

According to a press release, Guilty is about a musician whose boyfriend, a college heartthrob, is accused of rape by a “small-town girl”. The film “explores the different versions of truth” and “makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances”.

We're buzzing to announce that @Advani_Kiara will return to Netflix in a new movie called Guilty produced by Dharmatic, a @karanjohar company.

Okay, the buzzing has intensified. Who has the remote?@DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/nNWUzjcZmG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 25, 2019

Kiara Advani made her digital streaming debut with the anthology film Lust Stories in 2018. She starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Released on June 21, the film has earned in the vicinity of Rs 88 crore as of Tuesday, according to trade reports.

Advani’s upcoming films include Good News, a pregnancy-themed comedy that stars Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh and will be released on December 27. Advani is also attached to Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kanchana, and Sher Shah, a biopic of war hero Vikram Batra.

Ruchi Narain’s screenwriting credits include Sudhir Mishra’s Calcutta Mail (2003) and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003). She made her debut with Kal in 2007 and directed the 2017 animated film Hanuman Da Damdaar.

