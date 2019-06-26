Thank T-Series for small mercies. Main Deewana Tera from Rohit Jugraj’s Arjun Patiala is certainly not the first song about wooing women, but at least it’s not a remix. Sung and written by Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa, the composition is by Sachin-Jigar.

The video has Diljit Dosanjh’s hero dancing with Ritu (Kriti Sanon) and best friend Onida Singh (Varun Sharma). The upbeat number is backed by fun visuals, while the lyrics are as generic as they come.

Play Main Deewana Tera, Arjun Patiala (2019).

The July 26 release follows a bumbling small-town cop played by Dosanjh. In a previous interview with Scroll.in, co-writer Ritesh Shah described Arjun Patiala as an “absurd magic-realist comedy”.

