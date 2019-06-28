Henry Cavill, the star of the Superman films, The Man From U.N.C.L.E and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, will play Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming movie Enola Holmes, Deadline reported. Enola Holmes is based on the book series by Nancy Springer, and follows the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. The movie will be helmed by Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer and stars Millie Bobby Brown, the actor from Stranger Things and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

Springer’s young adult fiction series comprises six novels so far, all revolving around the exploits of 14-rear-old Elona Holmes. Abandoned by her mother as a child, Enola emerges as a worthy detective in her own right, solving missing persons cases. Helena Bonham Carter will play Elena’s mother in the movie adaptation.

Although Arthur Conan Doyle’s novels and stories about Sherlock Holmes do not mention a sister, the British television series Sherlock invented one named Eurus. Played by Sian Brooke, Eurus is a far greater twisted genius than her brother, and tries to force him to kill Mycroft and John Watson before finally reconciling with him.