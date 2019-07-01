The phenomenon of groom kidnapping in parts of Bihar is the subject of the Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma Media Entertainment production Jabariya Jodi. There are three types of marriages in Bihar: arranged for the courageous, love for the fortunate, and “jabariya” for dowry seekers, a voiceover says in the trailer.

Directed by first-timer Prashant Singh and based on a story by Sanjeev K Jha, the comedy stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. Malhotra plays prolific kidnapper Abhay, who is so successful that he dreams of moving into politics. Chopra plays Babli, who falls in love with Abhay and decides to give him a dose of his own medicine by arranging his kidnapping.

The cast includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Gopal Dutt.

Play Jabariya Jodi (2019).

The movie will be released on August 2. Malhotra and Chopra were first paired together in the comedy Hasee Toh Phasee (2013). Malhotra is also attached to a biopic of war hero Vikram Batra, while Chopra has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (alongside Arjun Kapoor) and the upcoming Indian remake of The Girl on the Train in her kitty.