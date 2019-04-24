Reliance Entertainment will produce a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Girl on the Train (2016), which is based on the Paula Hawkins bestseller of the same name, Variety reported on Tuesday. Parineeti Chopra has been cast as the alcoholic divorcee who investigates what she thinks is a crime, the report added.

The Indian version will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who is currently working on the Netflix series Bard of Blood, the report said. Dasgupta has directed the television series Yudh and the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Te3n (2016).

“Production will commence at U.K. locations from mid-July,” the Variety reported added.

Paula Hawkins’s 2015 thriller is based on an unreliable narrator and revolves around Rachel, a divorcee who stalks her ex-husband and struggles to stay off the bottle. She takes the same train to work every day, and during her commute, sees a couple living the life she wishes she had. When the woman goes missing, Rachel tries to get the police to investigate.

Tate Taylor’s Hollywood adaptation starred Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Luke Evans and Justin Theroux. The movie’s producers included Reliance Entertainment, Amblin Partners and DreamWorks. “This Hindi-language adaptation of ‘The Girl on the Train’ is a first for Amblin and a testament to Paula Hawkins’ incredible book and our 2016 film,” Jeff Small, president and co-CEO, Amblin Partners, told Variety.

Parineeti Chopra’s most recent releases were Kesari (2019) and Namaste England (2018).