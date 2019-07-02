“Everyone’s a suspect” in Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s new movie. A tribute to British whodunit expert Agatha Christie, the movie is “a new original story set in modern-day America”, the director of Looper, The Brothers Bloom and Star Wars: The Last Jedi told Entertainment Weekly.

The trailer, which was released on Tuesday, is set to the Frank Sinatra classic I’m Gonna Live Until I Die. The cast is groaning with big names, including Christopher Plummer, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson and LaKeith Stanfield (we’re sure we missed a few).

The plot, per the official synopsis: “When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.”

The movie will be released on November 27. Among its attractions is Daniel Craig (James Bond) and Chris Evans (Captain America) playing against type. Typical Chris Evans sentiment: “Eat shit. How’s that? Eat shit. Eat shit. Definitely eat shit.”

“We have a couple really gang buster scenes where the whole family gets to go at each other’s throats,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s nice going in and experiencing a family that’s more messed up than your own.”