In A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, the wonder sheep Shaun saves the world from nasty scientists and an invasion by aliens. Shaun has to ensure the safe return of Lu-La, an alien who has fallen from the skies to Mossy Bottom Farm, which Shaun shares with other animals. The United Kingdom release date is October 18.

Will Bechar and Richard Phelan have directed the second feature-length animated film based on characters created by Nick Park. The British animator introduced Shaun in the Wallace and Gromit stop-motion clay animated cartoons. In 2015, the first title in the series, Shaun the Sheep Movie, was nominated in the Best Animated Feature category at the Academy Awards.

Like the previous film, Farmageddon has grunts and bleats standing in for dialogue. but a voiceover promises a “close encounter of the furred kind”.

