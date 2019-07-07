Even as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s June 21 release Kabir Singh continues to ring up big numbers at the box office, the film has earned ire for the misogyny of its central character. The debate intensified on the weekend when, in an interview with journalist Anupama Chopra, the film’s writer-director Vanga defended his film and the actions of its hero.

Vanga and the film have been criticised for letting the hero go unpunished after slapping his docile girlfriend in one scene, belittling a character by calling her fat, and threatening a woman at knifepoint to have sex with him.

In the 36-minute interview with Chopra on YouTube, Vanga dismissed criticism of the film as “pseudo” and its critics as “parasites”. He justified the hero’s temperamental behaviour calling anger the “purest emotion”, and said that a romantic relationship doesn’t pass muster if “you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other.”

In an earlier interview to Scroll.in, Vanga said that he was not bothered by “pseudo-feminists and pseudo-sympathisers”. He added, “There is not one place where I have showed women in a derogatory way. There is no bum or cleavage shot. I never asked my audience to look at the girl’s body.”

A conversation with director @imvangasandeep about #Kabirsingh, the criticism, misogyny and what real love looks like:https://t.co/TdhthFdRjy — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 6, 2019

Kabir Singh is Vanga’s official Hindi remake of his own Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy, which was released in 2017. The film, which is reported to have earned Rs 225 crore so far, follows its titular hero (Shahid Kapoor) spiralling down in a haze of alcohol and violent behaviour after his separation from his lover, Preeti (Kiara Advani).

The claim made by Vanga in the interview that opened the floodgates was the writer-director’s view that “physical demonstration” is normal in a romantic relationship, and those who believe otherwise have “never experienced it in the right way”.

Twitter users, particularly women, pointed out how Vanga’s comments are supportive of and promote gender-based violence and abuse in romantic relationships.

May be people like Kabir Singh and its creator Sandeep Reddy Vanga fall in the kind of love where you have to slap each other to prove it. But he should not go around issuing certificates on true love. If I truly love a guy and he slaps me, I will break his bones and move on. — Monica (@TrulyMonica) July 7, 2019

This man's words are deeply disturbing, to say the very least - more disturbing than his film even. And that's no small feat. https://t.co/Av1geDKSkB — Gazal Dhaliwal (@gazalstune) July 6, 2019

Slapping is physical abuse. You can't justify violence by projecting it as love. Love is a pure emotion & it commands mutual respect. Just b'coz you truly love someone doesn't mean you can slap or hit that person. Mental or physical abuse is regressive, not true love. — EssN (@TheSNFactor) July 6, 2019

In the context of the interview, several women shared stories of physical abuse.

Cannot believe that in the year of our lord twenty nineteen, women have to share their stories of intimate partner abuse to make people understand that it's NOT okay to glorify the violent male 'hero' of Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy. — Zehra Kazmi | زہرا کاظمی (@ArhezImkaz) July 6, 2019

Hello director of Kabir Singh do you not understand your words and "explanation" encourage the behaviour of stalkers and men who cannot handle rejection? These men end up stabbing and killing women who reject their advances. That is ON YOU and everyone who defends #KabirSingh. — Sanyukta (@dharm_adhikari) July 6, 2019

However, some Twitter users also turned on people criticising the film. Many sneered at the critics as “feminist”, a word that Vanga used in his interview.

With the rage and cult of #KabirSingh every feminist got Zipped their mouth. #SandeepReddyVanga you are man with guts, hope you will continue this success and rage in future too. — iamthebookbug (@imvoyager19) July 6, 2019

What exactly Sandeep Vanga said was about "liberty of slapping each other." These feminist frauds conveniently turned it into "liberty of slapping a woman." Feminism is a scam. 😅 — Haritha Varanasi (@csharitha) July 7, 2019

Since Vanga defended his hero’s actions, some Twitter users believed that the interview settled the debate about whether Kabir Singh actually glorified violent male behaviour.

In case anyone was still wondering if Kabir Singh was celebratory or cautionary, you don’t gotta wonder no more. — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) July 6, 2019

I think the fans are right. Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh are just fictional characters folks.



It’s not as if they are based on the ACTUAL thoughts of a man on toxic love, normalisation of violence, and rape culture. — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) July 6, 2019

One user felt that people defending Vanga’s film were no different from the Kabir Singh’s hero.

Every man who's defending Kabir Singh and that vanga fellow are closet abusers and think it's okay to hit people. — Sanyukta (@dharm_adhikari) July 6, 2019

Some Twitter laced their critique of Vanga’s comments with dark humour, starting with an observation on a most pressing horror faced by the country today.

It is not true love if you are not allowed to lynch your neighbor.



- Reddy Sandeep Singh — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 6, 2019

Sandeep Reddy Vanga: “If you can’t use sandpaper to make the ball swing, you don’t believe in Swing bowling. You don’t understand cricket.” — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 6, 2019

can everyone who loved kabir singh pls slap the director otherwise he won't believe it — not a dog (@ancestraI) July 6, 2019

The best thing that can happen from here is that some couples into kink start using Vanga as their safe word. — Nadika நாடியா (@NadjaNadika) July 7, 2019

While the debate continues, Vanga and the film’s legion of supporters were joined on Sunday by Telugu filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

I think @imvangasandeep is the most perfect mix of innocent honesty and truthful courage ..This interview of his,is as pathbreaking as his #KabirSingh https://t.co/ai1zb0P3iy pic.twitter.com/cqzYCpy91b — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 7, 2019

