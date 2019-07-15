Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are raining blows on each other in the first teaser for Siddharth Anand’s War. The two actors, both known for their fighting and terpsichorean skills, move from one elaborate set piece to another across the globe. Also in the mix is Vaani Kapoor. War is set for an October 2 release.

In a recent interview, Shroff said that the idea of War was to get “Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt of Mission Impossible versus James Bond together in the same film”. Shroff stars in the Baaghi series, while Roshan last flexed his muscles in Bang Bang!, Anand’s 2014 remake of Knight and Day.

The story of War is by Anand and Aditya Chopra. Shridhar Raghavan and Anand have written the screenplay. Vishal Shekhar are back to compose for their sixth Anand film.