When we last saw him, US Navy pilot Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) had successfully repulsed enemy aircraft, saved his colleagues and made up with his girlfriend (Kelly McGillis). Over three decades since Top Gun, the planes have changed, but the man flying them appears to have barely aged and still seems to be having trouble with authority.

You should be a two-star admiral by now, why are you still only a captain, Ed Harris’s character asks the man whose call sign gives it away.

The original film was directed by Tony Scott and was best-known for its stunning aerial combat sequences and soundtrack. Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Tom Cruise in Oblivion (2013), has helmed the sequel, which also stars Whiplash actor Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman. Teller plays the son of Goose, Maverick’s former co-pilot.

The new film will reportedly explore the role of drones in modern warfare. Among the callbacks to the original production are Howard Faltermeyer’s rock anthem, volleyball matches, and the after-hours bar where the pilots hang out. Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for a June 2020 release.

