A feature adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical, or a horror film? The first trailer of Cats has proven to be catnip for Twitter.

The Cats trailer cursed the next four generations of my bloodline — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) July 18, 2019

The new #Catsmovie trailer just looks like they've made a film about those medieval paintings where the artist has tried to draw a cat from memory. pic.twitter.com/XwvNqShqTC — Leigh (@Tweekilby) July 19, 2019

Directed by Tom Hooper (The Danish Girl, Les Miserables), the film is the story of a tribe of cats called Jellicles, who are preparing for a grand ball where one Jellicle will be chosen to be reborn. The trailer reveals the cast members as strange cat-human hybrids frolicking among over-large beds, ottomans and footstools.

THE CATS ARE TOO SMALL!!! I REPEAT, THE CATS ARE TOO SMALL!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/z7IGQYFDCQ — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) July 18, 2019

I’m calling an emergency meeting of cats to agree our response to THAT film trailer. This insult to felines shall not go unpunished! pic.twitter.com/hO8aTyVvNB — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 19, 2019

DO NOT LET YOUR CAT WATCH THE #CatsMovie TRAILER! pic.twitter.com/TmfHDmvedT — Ida Funkhouser (@IdaFunkhouser) July 19, 2019

Among the actors whose faces are merged with visual effects and costuming are Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

“It’s not animated,” Taylor Swift, who plays Bombalurina, told Entertainment Weekly. “And it’s not motion capture. It’s somehow this new way that hasn’t been done before. And they’re giving us a tail that moves naturally, and ears and whiskers.”

Play Cats (2019).

The trailer raised some important questions. Why is Judi Dench’s character wearing a coat made of her own fur? Why do the cats have breasts?

this is the way the world ends

not with a bang but with CATS — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) July 18, 2019

Sincere Q: when the “cats” in the Cats trailer are wearing fur coats, like Judi Dench is, do you think those are meant to be their own fur, or are they wearing the fur of some other animal that they, the cats, have skimmed and fashioned into garments? — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 18, 2019

As some people seem to have no idea what cats look like, we've made a simple guide to the anatomy of a cat pic.twitter.com/r4tN5RwAAE — Dave (@davechannel) July 19, 2019

shaming my cat for not having visible breasts — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) July 18, 2019

Already, some viewers are calling the movie a horror film rather than a musical.

To whom does one report an abomination? A priest? https://t.co/zyiGi0LTIR — Josephine Tovey (@Jo_Tovey) July 18, 2019

james corden in the cats trailer is what i see when i have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/xyA95f8kPs — 🌻pip🌻 (@pip_cowan) July 19, 2019

I feel like #CatsTrailer was my fever dream when I was a kid. It reminds me of the Cheshire cat from Alice in Wonderland 1999 live action movie which gave the poor 10 year old me a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/FoKbBvQe36 — Don't Follow Me I'm Scared (@ThisMortalBody) July 19, 2019

The movie is an adaptation of the long-running musical that was staged on Broadway between 1981 and 2000. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage production was based on one of the poems in British poet TS Eliot’s 1939 collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

Play Cats the Musical.

The cats have curious names, such as Munkustrap, Jennyanydots, Rum Tum Tugger, Grizabella, Bustopher Jones, Mungojerrie, Rumpleteazer, Jellylorum, Skimbleshanks, Mr Mistoffelees and Macavity. Eliot noted in the poem The Naming of Cats:

“The Naming of Cats is a difficult matter; It isn’t just one of your holiday games; You may think at first I’m as mad as a hatter; When I tell you, a cat must have three different names!”

The movie adaptation follows failed attempts at animation. The combination of computer-generated imagery and live action has left some viewers unsettled, as also has the sight of cat-sized actors wandering about in an empty human-sized world.

Why the fuck is this cat the only one wearing shoes. Heels. Somebody went and made their cat teeny tiny pumps? Would’ve been a fun wink if they were kitten heels. My brain is melting. pic.twitter.com/DnNx4VPERU — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 19, 2019

Someone just told me there will be a sex scene in cats wtf pic.twitter.com/sxH5YMiP85 — Danial (@Taylegend12) July 19, 2019

This is not a cat. This isn’t even human. This is an abomination 🤮🤮 #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/8jDIINtBeP — Magnus Crawshaw (@MagnusCrawshaw) July 19, 2019

This is what they call gif heaven.

We've got every GIF from the Cats trailer you need right meow on the official @catsmovie GIPHY channel! 🐱



✨ https://t.co/thUQDgIuN4 ✨ pic.twitter.com/HVkmI4rN8q — GIPHY (@GIPHY) July 18, 2019

In a behind the scenes video, the filmmakers and cast members explained the process involved in transforming humans into hybrids. The choreography is by Andy Blankenbuehler, who has the Cats revival and Hamilton to his credit.