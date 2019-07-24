A textbook Arijit Singh song? The sad-sad Ki Honda Pyaar from Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi begins with “The heart got broken, everything was lost”. Composed by Vishal Mishra (Kabir Singh) and written by Raj Shekhar, the song’s video highlights the pause in romance between the film’s protagonists, Abhay (Sidharth Malhotra) and Babli (Parineeti Chopra).

The soundtrack has eight songs by Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet-Parampara, and Rami Gulati-Ashok Mastie. Ki Honda Pyaar appears in another version by Neha Kakkar, the voice of several Hindi hit recreations by Bagchi.

Play Ki Honda Pyaar by Arijit Singh, Jabariya Jodi (2019).

Jabariya Jodi revolves around the phenomenon of young men being kidnapped and forcibly married to avoid dowry demands. The cast includes Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Sheeba Chaddha and Chandan Roy Sanyal, and will be released on August 2.