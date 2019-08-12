In Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a man who makes a living playing female mythological characters such as Sita and Radha in stage shows, much to the chagrin of his father (Annu Kapoor).

Things take a turn when Khurrana’s hero starts working as a female telecaller who has to flirt with his male customers. The trailer shows Khurrana pretending to be the seductive Pooja. The callers include a policeman played by Vijay Raaz, a young man (Akash Banerjee), and a woman (Nidhi Bisht).

Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh respectively play the love interest and friend of Khurrana’s character. The title refers to the 1977 movie and song of the same name, staring Hema Malini and Dharmendra. At the end of the trailer, a man who can mimic Dharmendra’s voice appears.

The film is the directorial debut of Shaandilyaa, the screenwriter of such films as Freaky Ali (2016) and Bhoomi (2017). The comedy will be released on September 13.

Play Dream Girl (2019).

Also read:

‘Dream Girl’, ‘Bala’, two films in 2020: Why Ayushmann Khurrana is one of Bollywood’s busiest actors