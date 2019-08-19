The Netflix omnibus series Ghost Stories has added Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor to the cast, the streaming platform said in a press release on Monday. Kapoor will star in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar, for which filming has begun.

Ghost Stories comprises four stories, directed each by Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. The quartet had first come together for the cinema-themed Bombay Talkies in 2013. In 2018, the directors reunited for Lust Stories.

The latest set of films has been produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Each of the short films “will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in a hair-raising end”, the press release promised. Ghost Stories doesn’t have an air date yet.

The prolific Zoya Akhtar’s output this year includes Gully Boy and the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven. Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects include the Gunjan Saxena biopic Kargil Girl and the Dostana sequel.

