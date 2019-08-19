Kartik Aaryan is headlining Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 horror comedy. The film will be out on July 31, 2020, and will be produced by T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said in a press release, “While the audience has been waiting for the second instalment to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, even I was eagerly waiting to make one for the longest time. However, we wanted to lock in the right script, one which was equally engaging and enticing as the first one. Finally, after a long wait of 11 years, Murad Bhai came to me with a script, which I felt was worthy of taking Bhool Bhulaiyaa forward as a franchise.”

The 2007 film was a remake of Fazil’s acclaimed Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993), later remade in Tamil, Kannada and Bengali.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa followed the travails of a royal family in Rajasthan. Their ancestral house is haunted by the spirit of a wronged courtesan. The present-day ruler’s wife (Vidya Balan) gets possessed by the spirit and causes havoc. A psychiatrist (Akshay Kumar) comes up with a solution.

Play Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) title track.

Kartik Aaryan has a series of films coming up through 2019 and 2020. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has a remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh coming up in December, followed by an Imtiaz Ali film in 2020.

“…I’ve been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir and it’s a great responsibility to take his Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward,” Aaryan said in the press release. “It’s a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it on another level.”

Bazmee too is involved with a number of projects. November will see the release of his multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti. According to reports, Bazmee is also working on the sequel to Vipul Shah’s 2002 thriller Aankhen.

