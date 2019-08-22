Kannada star Sudeep is the latest Indian actor to wrestle with life’s ordeals in Pehlwaan. S Krishna’s Kannada film will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on September 12.

The trailer introduces Sudeep as Krishna, a star wrestler. A voice-over by his coach, played by Suniel Shetty, goes, “He who has to fight to prove his strength is a miscreant, but one who fights for a strong cause is a warrior.”

Shetty’s mentor appeals to sports authorities to let Krishna compete at a national level. However, life knocks down Krishna both inside and outside the ring.

Also starring in Pehlwaan are Aakanksha Singh and Sushant Singh. S Krishna previously directed Sudeep in the Kannada action hit Hebbuli (2017) and KGF star Yash in the historical film Gajakesari (2014).