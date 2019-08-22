In the new Netflix series Bard of Blood, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta (Te3n), Emraan Hashmi is Kabir, an ex-agent of the Research and Analysis Wing who returns back to action, when four Indian spies are captured by the Taliban in Pakistan.

The trailer, out on Thursday, introduces Kabir, an English teacher, who was once a RAW operative. The new mission sends Kabir back beyond enemy lines, alongside agents Isha (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer (Vineet Kumar), to rescue the captives. Also part of the cast is Jaideep Ahlawat, in the antagonistic role of a Pakistani operative. Rajit Kapur plays the boss of Kabir. Bard of Blood is set to be streamed from September 12.

Play Bard of Blood (2019).

Bard of Blood is the third Indian Netflix series to be based on a novel, after Sacred Games and Selection Day. The series is based on Bilal Siddiqi’s novel The Bard of Blood, published in 2015. The novel spans the subcontinent, covering India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, and also moves to Iran. Set against the backdrop of the world of Islamic terrorism in the Middle East and geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, the novel follows the intelligence and counter-intelligence initiatives of the two rivals.